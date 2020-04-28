Here’s What Fashion Editors Are Shopping For Right Now

Before quarantine, I frequently strolled into Zara on my lunch break, spent hours considering which second-hand Gucci loafers would impress my Instagram followers the most (both style- and discount-wise), and set alarms for ungodly hours of the night to shop sample sales going on in far-off time zones (often to no avail). Now, after weeks at home, I can honestly say that I haven’t really shopped at all, or rather, I haven’t actually bought anything. For me, half the fun of shopping is getting to show it off, so without work events to attend or Saturday afternoon lunch dates to get dressed up for, what’s the point?
After seven weeks, though, I’m starting to feel withdrawal. Shopping withdrawal, that is.
Of course, given the current financial situation, shopping just to shop isn’t exactly in the cards. If I want to make a purchase, it has to be smart, something that I both want and need. For that, I called in reinforcements. To help me determine what exactly is worth splurging on for both my in-quarantine life and beyond, I asked my fellow fashion editors to share what they’ve had their eyes on style-wise, be it matching sweatsuits à la Zoë Kravitz or otherwise.
From a designer handbag that after months of contemplation was found via The RealReal for a fraction of the price to a pair of athletic shorts that are both perfect for your in-home Y7 classes and bi-weekly walks to the grocery store, the results ahead are just what I needed to sort through my thoughts and get me inspired to shop again. See what eight fashion editors decided was worth spending money on right now by clicking through the slideshow ahead. And if you get far enough, perhaps you’ll discover how I chose to indulge my shopping addiction in quarantine, too.
