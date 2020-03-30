8 Sample Sales You Can Shop From Your Sofa

Anyone who’s ever shopped at a New York City or Los Angeles sample sale will tell you that they’re not for the faint of heart. Similar to department store-goers on Christmas Eve or people who wait in line at Best Buy on Black Friday, sample sales shoppers are in it to win it, and they’ll hardly let the fact that you had your eye on something first stop them from snatching it right out from under your nose. After all, when the sign outside says “80% off,” what do you expect?