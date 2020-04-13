What I Wear Now That No One Is Looking

And, honestly, for the first few weeks of quarantine, I was a total mess. The New York City that I’d come to know and love over the last two years had transformed into the epicenter of a virus, the impact of which no one, not even those who we’re supposed to look to in times of uncertainty, could have predicted. Restaurants I’d sat at just weeks prior were potentially closing their doors forever. Friends and family were being furloughed, or worse, let go. The news reports were getting more frightening every day, with messages of panic and loss coming out of hospitals sometimes just blocks away from my apartment in Brooklyn.