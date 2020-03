The Case For Getting Dressed

Plus, there’s also an opportunity to have some fun with your style. “Try new outfits you normally wouldn’t wear (no one will see anyway!), be silly, be bold. Make it fun for yourself and something to look forward to.” If you’re feeling uninspired with your wardrobe New York-based stylist Brandon Tan recommends identifying one piece you're into and building off of that. “There are no rules, especially in the confines of one's home. And for those WFH video conferences... keep it business up top and party down low. Nobody has to know,” he says. “What better time than now to try something new? I've just set out on an ambitious quest to elevate [my] sweatpants.”