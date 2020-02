Last night, Keaton presented an award alongside her Something’s Gotta Give boyfriend Keanu Reeves , wearing what some would ( and did ) call nothing special for a black-tie evening: a houndstooth Ralph Lauren suit styled underneath a custom Ralph Lauren wool-cashmere coat and cinched with a big belt. As per classic Diane, she added an oversized hat for good measure. But while there may be a case that her look is a bit more appropriate for a stroll around the park on a fall day than Hollywood's fanciest night, Keaton’s consistency to her own personal style is nothing short of delightful. Trumping dress codes, pomp and circumstance, stylists, and even film wardrobe departments, Keaton wearing anything other than layered menswear would be the wrong move. It’s refreshing to see someone not try so hard for the red carpet and still manage to look like the coolest person in the room.