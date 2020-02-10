The Ultimate Fashion Guide To The Oscars Red Carpet

If the Grammys were a water break in the 26.2-mile marathon that is award season, the Oscars are the final sprint. Only the best of the best are still going strong, wishing and hoping that all their hard work thus far will result in one of the trophies waiting at the finish line. And if you’re planning on winning an Oscar, there’s really no choice but to show up like a real movie star.
Tonight’s event is expected to be a fashionable one, with rumors already starting to spread about what some of our favorite nominated attendees are going to walk the red carpet wearing. Will Timothée Chalamet, who will be presenting, show up in a corset like Twitter predicted? A girl can only dream. What about the rest of his Little Women cast? Sequins for Florence? Chain-link for Saoirse? And what couture frock will Cynthia Erivo choose for the final award show of her Harriet tour?
Find out the answers to all your burning questions of the night by clicking through our best-dressed picks from tonight’s Oscars red carpet.