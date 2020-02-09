Tonight, Hollywood stars from the year's biggest films will descend on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. There will be diamond-adorned couture. There will be award snubs. There will be bad jokes exchanged between presenters. There will be very long-winded speeches. Will 1917 sweep? Will Laura Dern win for her role in Marriage Story (this writer hopes she will)? Below, here's how to tune in to all the action... and the looks.
When Are The Academy Awards?
The Oscars will kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET, but red carpet coverage starts as early as 5 p.m. ET on E!.
What Channel Are The Oscars On & Where Can I Livestream?
The Oscars will be aired on ABC. You can livestream the award show on abc.com or on the ABC app with a TV provider log-in, or you can also access ABC on Sling TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu with Live TV. And if you can't tune in tonight, a recording of the ceremony will be available on the ABC website and app until February 17 or on Hulu on February 10.
What Time Does The Oscars Red Carpet Begin & How Can I Watch?
Starting at 1 p.m. ET, you can catch E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020 on E!, followed by E! Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacreast and Giuliana Rancid at 5 p.m. ET. You can also check into the red carpet action on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.
