The Ultimate Fashion Guide To The Oscars Red Carpet

If the Grammys were a water break in the 26.2-mile marathon that is award season, the Oscars are the final sprint. Only the best of the best are still going strong, wishing and hoping that all their hard work thus far will result in one of the trophies waiting at the finish line. And if you’re planning on winning an Oscar, there’s really no choice but to show up like a real movie star.
Sunday's event was a fashionable one, with many rumours already spreading throughout the day about what our favourite nominees would be wearing on the red carpet wearing. Will Timothée Chalamet, who will be presenting, show up in a corset like Twitter predicted? A girl can only dream. What about the rest of his Little Women cast? Sequins for Florence? Chain-link for Saoirse? And what couture frock will Cynthia Erivo choose for the final award show of her Harriet tour?
Find out the answers to all your burning questions of the night by clicking through our best-dressed picks from Sunday night’s Oscars red carpet.