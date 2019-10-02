12 Pairs Of Baggy Pants To Try If You’re Totally Over Skinny Jeans

Ten years ago, if you had asked us to put on a pair of pants that weren't skin-tight, we'd have rolled our eyes in disgust. For what seemed like forever, we gave skinny jeans, leggings and those skinny-flare pants that acted like skinny jeans until all of a sudden they parted ways with your ankles (you know the ones) our undivided attention, until one day, a light appeared at the end of the tunnel and pulled us out of the skinny jeans abyss.
A decade and a handful of half-hearted pants trends later, we've finally found a silhouette with the potential to rival the skinny jean era in a real way. Baggy jeans have been making a comeback for quite some time now, but it wasn't until they started popping up on every street style photographer-covered corner in New York, London, Milan and Paris that the trend became crystal clear.
From 80s-style dart jeans to JNCO-esque wide-legs, loose-fitting jeans, trousers and cargo pants are quickly becoming 2019's top silhouette for leg-wear. Check out how fashion girls wore them throughout Fashion Month and shop some of our favorite styles in the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.