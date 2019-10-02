12 Pairs Of Baggy Pants To Try If You’re Totally Over Skinny Jeans

Ten years ago, if you had asked us to put on a pair of pants that weren't skin-tight, we'd have rolled our eyes in disgust. For what seemed like forever, we gave skinny jeans, leggings and those skinny-flare pants that acted like skinny jeans until all of a sudden they parted ways with your ankles (you know the ones) our undivided attention, until one day, a light appeared at the end of the tunnel and pulled us out of the skinny jeans abyss.