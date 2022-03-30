19 Pairs Of Baggy Pants To Try If You’re Done With Skinny Jeans

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ten years ago, if you had asked us to put on a pair of pants that weren't skin-tight, we'd have rolled our eyes in disgust. We gave skinny jeans and leggings our undivided attention for what seemed like forever. That is, until one day when a light appeared at the end of the tunnel and saved us from another year of wearing pants that were uncomfortably tight.
A decade and a handful of half-hearted pant trends later, we've finally found a silhouette with the potential to rival the skinny jeans era in a real way. Baggy pants, or as some people like to call them, puddle pants, have been on the rise for quite some time now, but it wasn't until they started popping up on every street style photographer-covered corner in New York, London, Milan, and Paris that the trend became crystal clear.
We've even seen the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner embrace the look, sporting baggy jeans with crop tops, hoodies, down jackets and blazers all around town — and on the red carpet — for an effortless, but sophisticated outfit blueprint.
While we will give it to the skinny jean for its skin-tight protection against the winter elements, make sure you don't underestimate the layering potential on a pair of puddle pants. Whether it's putting leggings, stockings, or even exercise shorts underneath for extra warmth (and convenience, if you're a post-work gym-goer), there's an opportunity to experiment with anything.
So, from slouchy, distressed denim to loose, extra-long trousers, check out all of this winter's baggiest pant styles by clicking through the slideshow ahead.