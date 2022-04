19 Pairs Of Baggy Pants To Try If You’re Done With Skinny Jeans

A decade and a handful of half-hearted pant trends later, we've finally found a silhouette with the potential to rival the skinny jeans era in a real way. Baggy pants, or as some people like to call them, puddle pants, have been on the rise for quite some time now, but it wasn't until they started popping up on every street style photographer-covered corner in New York, London, Milan, and Paris that the trend became crystal clear.