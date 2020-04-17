Zara’s Nirvana-Inspired Spring Line Is Our New Obsession

For spring ‘20, Zara created an ultra feminine collection of relaxed, breathable fashions, all with a subtle grunge twist. Silk and lace slip dresses juxtaposed over thrift-inspired knitwear, leather combat boots paired with loosely tailored suiting, chunky knitwear with shimmering brocade skirts — basically, it’s Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s romance, all wrapped up in a shiny (and affordable) Zara package. Is it just me, or does it smell like teen spirit in here?