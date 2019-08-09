R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide

All summer long, we've let the warm weather dictate what we're going to wear. Breezy skirts, linen tops, strappy sandals, every piece served one purpose: to keep us from melting in the blazing heat.
Now that Fall — AKA the season of anything-goes fashion — is in our midst, we're finally free to style ourselves with abandon. Add to that the fact that fall brings hundreds of ~fresh~ new collections, and you've got all the inspo you need for a wardrobe of your choosing.
With all that being said, an endless treasure trove of Fall fashion can be tricky to navigate. To ensure that you get the most out of the season, we're breaking down today's top trends, from A to Z, and shopping out all 26 of them.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 27
Asymmetry
From patchwork denim to mismatching sandals, the concept of asymmetry is taking hold across all facets of the fashion industry. This fall, we're expecting the trend to continue being a favorite amongst fashion's elite.
2 of 27
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 27
Corsets
It's no secret that 18th century fashion is back. From flouncy blouses to bourgeois dresses straight off the set of Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette, we can't escape that era and it's many sartorial themes. Case in point: the recent influx of corset-like silhouettes.
4 of 27
Double-Layer Sweaters
Quote of the day: If Jacquemus builds it, we will come. It happened with itty bitty bags and extra large hats, and now, the French designer has singlehandedly kickstarted another trend: two-in-one sweaters. These double knits have a built-in second sweater that's perfect for tying around your shoulders or using as a makeshift turtleneck.
5 of 27
Extra Volume
If you've ever had the urge to feel like a majestic cloud or a commanding wizard, then go big with volume! Take up that space, and swish, swish to your heart's desire.
6 of 27
Farm to Closet
We're not totally sure when it started, but apparently, we're taking all our sartorial inspiration from animals now. It started with leopard print, closely followed by snakeskin and mock croc. This fall, the animal print trend is moving away from the wild and heading right into the barnyard. First up to bat: Cow print.
Shop This
7 of 27
Advertisement
8 of 27
9 of 27
10 of 27
11 of 27
Kilts
Maybe it's because we've all been watching a wee too much Outlander, but the idea of wearing a kilt 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is seriously growing on us.
12 of 27
Lug Boots
Nowadays, the rule of thumb when it comes to boots is: the chunkier, the better. And the biggest pair of all is always the lug boot. With heavy soles and workman-like leather bodies, these fall boots don't only look good, they'll also keep you nice and dry once winter arrives.
Shop This
13 of 27
14 of 27
15 of 27
Organza Dresses
Turn to sheer fabrics like organza and mesh for a peek at what's underneath — which, in this case, is just another perfect dress.
16 of 27
Platform Mary-Janes
Let these chunky, punked out Mary-Janes wipe away any bad memory you have of wearing the child-like versions. You wore them to every school picture, forced play date, and family soiree between the ages of six and twelve? Us, too.
17 of 27
18 of 27
19 of 27
Sheer Knee Socks
A highlight at Prada's spring 2019 show, the sheer knee sock trend is every private school kid's worst nightmare. But it looks so chic.
Shop This
20 of 27
21 of 27
22 of 27
Vaginas Are En Vogue
Women's reproductive rights are under attack, and designers are fighting back one hand-stitched fallopian tube at a time.
23 of 27
Shop This
24 of 27
XXXtra Large Collars
A product of Ganni's fall 2018 collection (and again for resort 2020), XL collars are our big secret for modernizing a basic white tee. Wear it plain or under a chunky knit, but no matter what you do, never hide the sheer size of these neck embellishments.
25 of 27
Youthful Silhouettes
Don't be jelly! Some silhouettes have stayed with us longer than we care to admit — including these iconic sandals.
26 of 27
Zoobiloo Zoo
A leopard can't change its spots and a tiger can't change its stripes, but us mortals get to mix and match the whole animal kingdom on a whim with fall's clash of roaring prints.
27 of 27