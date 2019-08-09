Story from Fashion

R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide

Eliza Huber
All summer long, we've let the warm weather dictate what we're going to wear. Breezy skirts, linen tops, strappy sandals, every piece served one purpose: to keep us from melting in the blazing heat.
Now that Fall — AKA the season of anything-goes fashion — is in our midst, we're finally free to style ourselves with abandon. Add to that the fact that fall brings hundreds of ~fresh~ new collections, and you've got all the inspo you need for a wardrobe of your choosing.
With all that being said, an endless treasure trove of Fall fashion can be tricky to navigate. To ensure that you get the most out of the season, we're breaking down today's top trends, from A to Z, and shopping out all 26 of them.
1 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Ganni.

Asymmetry



From patchwork denim to mismatching sandals, the concept of asymmetry is taking hold across all facets of the fashion industry. This fall, we're expecting the trend to continue being a favorite amongst fashion's elite.
Shop This
INFO
Ganni
Patchwork Denim Shirt
$250.00
INFO
Ganni
Patchwork Denim Slit Pants
$235.00
2 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Georgia Alice.

Belted Blazers



Snakeskin takes a sophisticated turn.
Shop This
INFO
Georgia Alice
Snake Jacket
$907.53
3 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Net-A-Porter.

Corsets



It's no secret that 18th century fashion is back. From flouncy blouses to bourgeois dresses straight off the set of Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette, we can't escape that era and it's many sartorial themes. Case in point: the recent influx of corset-like silhouettes.
Shop This
INFO
Orseund Iris
Ribbed-knit Corset
$175.00
4 of 27

Double-Layer Sweaters



Quote of the day: If Jacquemus builds it, we will come. It happened with itty bitty bags and extra large hats, and now, the French designer has singlehandedly kickstarted another trend: two-in-one sweaters. These double knits have a built-in second sweater that's perfect for tying around your shoulders or using as a makeshift turtleneck.
Shop This
INFO
Jacquemus
Ahwa Mesh Sweater
$675.00
5 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Net-A-Porter.

Extra Volume



If you've ever had the urge to feel like a majestic cloud or a commanding wizard, then go big with volume! Take up that space, and swish, swish to your heart's desire.
Shop This
INFO
Cecilie Bahnsen
Alexa Oversized Tiered Cloqué Dress
$1195.00
6 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.

Farm to Closet



We're not totally sure when it started, but apparently, we're taking all our sartorial inspiration from animals now. It started with leopard print, closely followed by snakeskin and mock croc. This fall, the animal print trend is moving away from the wild and heading right into the barnyard. First up to bat: Cow print.
Shop This
INFO
Miaou
Leia Corset
$225.00
7 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Staud.

Green, Pistachio Green To Be Exact



The delectable pastel color you can still wear in the Fall.
Shop This
INFO
Staud
Pistachio Lizard Embossed Bag
£234.17
8 of 27
Photo Courtesy of The Outnet.

Houndstooth



The quintessential day-to-night dress.
Shop This
INFO
Equipment
Francois Belted Houndstooth Silk-georgette...
$488.00$244.00
9 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Moda Operandi.

Incognito Mode



It me. Or is it?
Shop This
INFO
Sensi Studio
Trinado Straw Panama Hat
$175.00
10 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Sleeper.

Jammies



I wish I woke up like this.
Shop This
INFO
Sleeper
Light Blue Pajamas
$265.00$189.00
11 of 27

Kilts



Maybe it's because we've all been watching a wee too much Outlander, but the idea of wearing a kilt 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is seriously growing on us.
Shop This
INFO
Golden Goose
High-rise Pleated Check Wool Midi Skirt
$1025.00$307.00
12 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Eytys.

Lug Boots



Nowadays, the rule of thumb when it comes to boots is: the chunkier, the better. And the biggest pair of all is always the lug boot. With heavy soles and workman-like leather bodies, these fall boots don't only look good, they'll also keep you nice and dry once winter arrives.
Shop This
INFO
EYTYS
Ortega Leather
$520.00
13 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Net-A-Porter.

Mother of Pearl



Grandma's pearls just got a chic update.
Shop This
INFO
Catbird
Pearl Hoop Earrings
$176.00
14 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Henriette Von Grunberg.

Not Your Average Sized Headband



You can blame the return of Blair Waldorf for this one.
Shop This
INFO
Henriette Von Grünberg
Kiwi Silk Alice Band
€69.00
15 of 27
Photo Courtesy of KkCo.

Organza Dresses



Turn to sheer fabrics like organza and mesh for a peek at what's underneath — which, in this case, is just another perfect dress.
Shop This
INFO
KKCo
Nine Twenty-seven Dress
$325.00
16 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Burberry.

Platform Mary-Janes



Let these chunky, punked out Mary-Janes wipe away any bad memory you have of wearing the child-like versions. You wore them to every school picture, forced play date, and family soiree between the ages of six and twelve? Us, too.
Shop This
INFO
Burberry
Embossed Leather T-bar Shoes
$680.00
17 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Farfetch.

Quilted Bags



Say hello to the chicest carry-on you'll ever own.
Shop This
INFO
Maison Margiela
Large Glam Slam Tote Bag
$1790.00
18 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Barneys.

Rhinestones



Add a little bit of sparkle — in the most unexpected place.
Shop This
INFO
Area
Crystal-embellished Cotton Blouse
$550.00
INFO
Area
Crystal Net Mini Skirt
$725.00
19 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Farfetch.

Sheer Knee Socks



A highlight at Prada's spring 2019 show, the sheer knee sock trend is every private school kid's worst nightmare. But it looks so chic.
Shop This
INFO
Prada
Lightning Bolt Socks
$136.00
20 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Mango.

Trench Coats



Battle rainy day blues with this mod-inspired take on the classic trench coat.
Shop This
INFO
Violeta By Mango
Plus-size Prince Of Wales Trench
$149.99$74.98
21 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Pyer Moss.

Ugly, Swishy Sweatpants



Friction never sounded (or looked) this good.
Shop This
INFO
Reebok by Pyer Moss
Derrick Adams Vector Logo Joggers
$170.00
22 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Lingua Franca.

Vaginas Are En Vogue



Women's reproductive rights are under attack, and designers are fighting back one hand-stitched fallopian tube at a time.
Shop This
INFO
Lingua Franca
"we Won't Go Back" Cashmere Sweater
$380.00
23 of 27
Photo Courtesy of SVNR.

Watercolor Tie-Dye



Tie-dye, but better. Just add water.
Shop This
INFO
SVNR
Midi Slip
$295.00
24 of 27
Photo Courtesy of Zara.

XXXtra Large Collars



A product of Ganni's fall 2018 collection (and again for resort 2020), XL collars are our big secret for modernizing a basic white tee. Wear it plain or under a chunky knit, but no matter what you do, never hide the sheer size of these neck embellishments.
Shop This
INFO
Zara
Peter Pan Collar Poplin Blouse
$49.90
25 of 27

Youthful Silhouettes



Don't be jelly! Some silhouettes have stayed with us longer than we care to admit — including these iconic sandals.
Shop This
INFO
Melissa x Opening Ceremony
Hatch Sandal
$119.00
26 of 27
Photo Courtesy of 11 Honore.

Zoobiloo Zoo



A leopard can't change its spots and a tiger can't change its stripes, but us mortals get to mix and match the whole animal kingdom on a whim with fall's clash of roaring prints.
Shop This
INFO
Adam Selman Sport
French Cut Booty Biker
$105.00
27 of 27

