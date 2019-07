These Are The Last Ditch Outfits You Have To Try Before Summer Ends

Summer might technically last until late September, but once school is back in session (post-grad or not), the dog days will be over. With that in mind, we only have a handful of opportunities left to check off as many ~ hot girl summer ~ looks as possible before spaghetti strap dresses and lace-up sandals are replaced with autumnal knits and newsboy caps. Okay, maybe not that last one so much, but still, fall dressing is a far cry from the easy breezy 'fits we've been donning all summer.