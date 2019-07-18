You heard the weather report: this weekend's gonna be a scorcher. All across the country, temperatures are expected to hit an all time high, with many reaching those dreaded triple digits. But while a majority of the population can simply hit up their local community pool, country club, or backyard to escape the blazing heat, us New Yorkers don't have quite the same variety of options. Here, we do pool parties a little differently. Finding the best poolside 'fit (and a great swimsuit to match) is our top priority — and we accessorize with lots of sunscreen, drinking water, and occasionally a handbag full of Prosecco.
But back to your outfit: at first thought, putting together a pool party ensemble should be as easy as bikini + cover up + sandals. But in reality, when you consider the location, weather, and — let's face it — potential for a winning Instagram shot, the pressure to look your best starts to build. So, before this weekend's heatwave finds you unprepared, get some inspo for the perfect poolside outfit ahead.
