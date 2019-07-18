The 8 Swimsuit Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Summer, According To Miami Swim Week

Story from Fashion

This past week, our favorite swimwear brands gathered in Miami to show off the biggest trends of the summer season. We spotted several familiar looks we already love, from bold animal prints to off-the-shoulder necklines — but each with a fresh, of-the-moment twist.
There were a few new swimwear trends that made the cut, too. Emerging brands like Galamaar showed orange sherbet suits while well-known staples like Gottex took us back to the '90s with tie-front styles.
From barely-there bikinis to one-shoulder maillots, there was a little something for everyone this year at Miami Swim Week. Scroll down for the inside scoop on every bikini, tankini, and one-piece making a splash come 2020.
Photo: World Red Eye.
Animal Prints
Surprise, surprise — animal print swimwear is still at the top of our list. But where leopard and snakeskin were once our only options, we're now seeing swimwear in new jungle-inspired patterns, from tiger stripe to zebra to cow print.

Tori Praver
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Monday Swimwear.
Monday Swimwear
Red Carter and Bleu Rod Beattie
Photo: Tropic of C.
Tropic of C
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Monday Swimwear.
Orange Sherbet
Over the last year, we've seen orange integrate itself into every area of our wardrobes, from our sandal collections to sundresses. So the question remains: Orange you glad that it's finally made its way into the swimwear department?

Monday Swimwear
Frankies Bikinis
Photo: World Red Eye.
Revival
Photo: Galamaar.
Galamaar
Photo: Sidway.
Long-Sleeve Swimsuits
Whether you're looking for more protection from harmful UV rays or you just want to try out a more sophisticated silhouette, adding a long sleeve will do just the trick.

Sidway
Photo: Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Acacia.
Acacia Swimwear
Devon Windsor Swimwear
Photo: Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Acacia.
Acacia Swimwear
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Monday Swimwear.
LBB (Little Black Bikini)
Your closet is filled with LBDs, why shouldn't your swimsuit collection be the same? They're classic, almost entirely tan-line free, and they go with just about everything. A little black bikini is sure to check off all your summer boxes.

Monday Swimwear
Photo: Mimi The Label.
Mimi The Label
Photo: World Red Eye.
Revival
Devon Windsor Swimwear
Tie-Front Tops
Sorry halters, we're turning our ties around and buying strictly tie-front swimsuits from now on.

Frankie's Bikinis
Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images.
Gottex
Photo: Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Acacia.
Acacia Swimwear
Photo: Sidway.
Sidway
Photo: Juillet Swimwear.
Juillet Swimwear
Photo: World Red Eye.
Chocolate Brown
We're not sure when exactly it happened, but all of a sudden, brown is the color to beat in the swimsuit department (and beyond). From solid colors to feminine prints, we're expecting brown swimsuits to make one hell of a splash come 2020.

Vitamin A
Photo: Galamaar.
Galamaar
Photo: World Red Eye.
Red Carter and Bleu Rod Beattie
Frankies Bikinis
Barely There Bottoms
After a handful of seasons on the outs, it looks like tiny bikini bottoms are back in full force. And if you thought swimsuits used to be small, just wait until you see next season's crop of itty bitty silhouettes.

Sidway
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chloe Rose.
Chloe Rose
Photo: Juillet Swimwear.
Juillet Swimwear
Photo: World Red Eye.
Charmosa
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chloe Rose.
One-Shoulder Swimsuits
Cut your tan lines in half by opting for a one-shoulder swimsuit that's both on-trend and utilitarian.

Chloe Rose
Photo: World Red Eye.
Vitamin A
Photo: Juillet Swimwear.
Juillet Swimwear
Photo: Mimi The Label.
Mimi The Label
