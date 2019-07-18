The 8 Swimsuit Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Summer, According To Miami Swim Week

This past week, our favorite swimwear brands gathered in Miami to show off the biggest trends of the summer season. We spotted several familiar looks we already love, from bold animal prints to off-the-shoulder necklines — but each with a fresh, of-the-moment twist.
There were a few new swimwear trends that made the cut, too. Emerging brands like Galamaar showed orange sherbet suits while well-known staples like Gottex took us back to the '90s with tie-front styles.
Advertisement
1 of 33
Animal Prints
Surprise, surprise — animal print swimwear is still at the top of our list. But where leopard and snakeskin were once our only options, we're now seeing swimwear in new jungle-inspired patterns, from tiger stripe to zebra to cow print.
Tori Praver
Surprise, surprise — animal print swimwear is still at the top of our list. But where leopard and snakeskin were once our only options, we're now seeing swimwear in new jungle-inspired patterns, from tiger stripe to zebra to cow print.
Tori Praver
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 of 33
Long-Sleeve Swimsuits
Whether you're looking for more protection from harmful UV rays or you just want to try out a more sophisticated silhouette, adding a long sleeve will do just the trick.
Sidway
Whether you're looking for more protection from harmful UV rays or you just want to try out a more sophisticated silhouette, adding a long sleeve will do just the trick.
Sidway
Advertisement
13 of 33
LBB (Little Black Bikini)
Your closet is filled with LBDs, why shouldn't your swimsuit collection be the same? They're classic, almost entirely tan-line free, and they go with just about everything. A little black bikini is sure to check off all your summer boxes.
Monday Swimwear
Your closet is filled with LBDs, why shouldn't your swimsuit collection be the same? They're classic, almost entirely tan-line free, and they go with just about everything. A little black bikini is sure to check off all your summer boxes.
Monday Swimwear
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement