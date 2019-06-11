It might not technically be summer yet, but that hasn't stopped us from getting a head start on swimsuit shopping, with some inspiration from Irina Shayk. And while we'd like to say that every season brings with it a fresh stock of colors and silhouettes, rarely does a style show up that we haven't seen at least once before. Sure, there are the big trends (i.e., metallic, orange, belted fits and one-shoulder cuts), but we'd hardly call those sleeper hits. With that being said, there is one swimsuit style that lots of people haven't heard of yet: maillots.
Maillots (pronounced mah-yohs) might sound totally new to you, but in reality, they’re anything but. Comparable to your everyday one-pieces, a maillot is just a tank-style swimsuit with a French backstory and a bourgeois title. But with more and more brands, from Marysia to Matteau, adapting this fancy-schmancy pet name, we thought we'd address any maillot-induced confusion head-on. So to clear the air now that swimsuit season has truly begun, we rounded up 29
one-piece swimsuits maillots for you to wear all summer long.
And if you're still not convinced that maillots are the way to go this summer, just ask newly-single supermodel, Irina Shayk. We're betting big that she'll be on our side with this one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
