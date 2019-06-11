Story from Fashion

Irina Shayk's Maillot Swimsuit Will Convince You To Stop Wearing Bikinis

Eliza Huber
It might not technically be summer yet, but that hasn't stopped us from getting a head start on swimsuit shopping, with some inspiration from Irina Shayk. And while we'd like to say that every season brings with it a fresh stock of colors and silhouettes, rarely does a style show up that we haven't seen at least once before. Sure, there are the big trends (i.e., metallic, orange, belted fits and one-shoulder cuts), but we'd hardly call those sleeper hits. With that being said, there is one swimsuit style that lots of people haven't heard of yet: maillots.
Advertisement
Maillots (pronounced mah-yohs) might sound totally new to you, but in reality, they’re anything but. Comparable to your everyday one-pieces, a maillot is just a tank-style swimsuit with a French backstory and a bourgeois title. But with more and more brands, from Marysia to Matteau, adapting this fancy-schmancy pet name, we thought we'd address any maillot-induced confusion head-on. So to clear the air now that swimsuit season has truly begun, we rounded up 29 one-piece swimsuits maillots for you to wear all summer long.
And if you're still not convinced that maillots are the way to go this summer, just ask newly-single supermodel, Irina Shayk. We're betting big that she'll be on our side with this one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 30
Irina's one-piece swimsuit maillot is the breakup vacation look of our dreams.
Related Stories
We're Falling Fast For Belted Swimsuits
The Busty Girl's Guide To Bathing Suits
15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Snatch Up Now
2 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Mango.
Shop This
INFO
Mango
Crossover Back Swimsuit
$69.98
Advertisement
3 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Solid & Striped.
Shop This
INFO
Solid & Striped
The Scarlet
$178.00
4 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Anemone Swim.
Shop This
INFO
Anemone Swim
Square Neck One Piece With Floral Embroidery
$295.00
5 of 30
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.
Shop This
INFO
New Look
Curve Belted Swimsuit
$40.00
6 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Everything But Water.
Shop This
INFO
Onia
Isabella Lingerie Strap One Piece Swimsuit
$194.00
7 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Ellejay
Thais Ruffle One-piece Swimsuit
$154.00
Advertisement
8 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Soly Hux
One Piece Lace Up Back Monokini Swimsuit
$17.98
9 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Shop This
INFO
Laura Ashley
Betty Floral Cinched One-piece Swimsuit
$79.00
10 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Swimsuitsforall.
Shop This
INFO
swimsuitsforall
Streamline Square Neck Ribbed One Piece Sw...
$72.00$50.40
11 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Sidway.
Shop This
INFO
SIDWAY
Lisa Low Leg One Piece
$158.00
12 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Summersalt
The Causeway
$95.00
Advertisement
13 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Nu Swim
Straight One Piece
$166.00
14 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Cynthia Rowley
Heather One Piece Swimsuit
$145.00$122.99
15 of 30
Photo Courtesy of COS.
Shop This
INFO
COS
Crossover Square-neck Swimsuit
$69.00
16 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Reina Olga.
Shop This
INFO
Reina Olga
Ruby Scrunch
€140.00
17 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Mara Hoffman.
Shop This
INFO
Mara Hoffman
Isolde One Isolde One Piece
$325.00
Advertisement
18 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Seafolly
Seafolly Maillot Swimsuit (dd Cup)
$138.00
19 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Ralph Lauren
Solid Twist Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
$134.00
20 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Mango.
Shop This
INFO
Mango
Leopard Print Swimsuit
$69.98
21 of 30
Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
Colour Wave Halter Swimsuit
$55.00
22 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Target.
Shop This
INFO
Kona Sol
Plus Size Bow-tie One Shoulder One Piece S...
$39.99
Advertisement
23 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Marysia
French Gramercy Maillot
$399.00
24 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Topshop.
Shop This
INFO
Topshop
Ribbed Scoop Neck Swimsuit
$45.00
25 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii.
Shop This
INFO
Eloquii
Plus-size Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit Wi...
$119.95
26 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.
Shop This
INFO
Hunza G
Seersucker Swimsuit
$165.00
27 of 30
Photo Courtesy of H&M.
Shop This
INFO
H&M
Halterneck Swimsuit
$34.99
Advertisement
28 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Shop This
INFO
L*Space
Jenn One Piece
$169.00
29 of 30
Shop This
INFO
Matteau
The Square Swimsuit
$300.00
30 of 30
Photo Courtesy of Khongboons.
Shop This
INFO
Khongboon
Tori One-piece
$79.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping