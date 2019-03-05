Belted Swimsuits Will Make Quite A Splash This Summer

It's no secret that belts are having a moment. Belted blazers, belted bags, belted coats — from the runways of Fashion Month to the streets outside them, these previously utilitarian hip huggers are making quite a splash this season. And speaking of splashes, from our seat atop the lifeguard stand, it looks like swimsuits are next in line to embrace this of-the-moment waist-defining accessory.
From retro-style one-pieces to high-waisted bikinis, belted swimwear is set to be the beach-side silhouette of the summer. With cult brands like Solid & Striped and Onia among the first to throw their suits in the ring, we can only imagine the growing power of this vintage-inspired trend. So if modern metallic and safari-inspired swimsuits aren't your vibe this pool season, give one of these uber-flattering and runway-approved belted swimsuits a go instead.
To help you find the belted swimsuit that's right for you, we scoured the web and rounded up 16 options — from bikinis to one-pieces and everything in between — that you can buy up now. But don't wait, because if our predictions are right, belts are about to take over the world of swimwear, and fast.
