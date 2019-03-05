In a surprising turn of events, Paris Fashion Week is unseasonably warm this season. It is (as you will see) exposed-ankles-mini-skirts-and-hawaiian-shirts warm. Street style during these next 7 days is extra special, because while some editors may opt out of London and Milan, everyone attends Paris. Not only is it the ultimate gauge of what editors will be wearing come spring, it is a peek into what fashion and personal style means to editors around the globe. The industry's biggest designers (Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu) show here, as do the brightest rising talent (Each x Other, Ottolinger, Marques' Almeida). The shows are not to be missed, and that goes for the street style as well. It's the Oscars red carpet of fashion month, except the red carpet is the streets of Paris and the celebrities here are editors and stylists.
Textures reached an all-time high, prints extended beyond predictable florals, and there are color combos aplenty. Maybe it's the baguettes and fromage in Paris that's inspiring these double-take, repeat-scroll-worthy looks. The styling seen here is so uniformly brilliant, it'll be easy to make these looks your own.
Here’s that gold medal and granola bar: congratulations! You’ve made it to the fashion month finish line. Click through for the looks at Paris Fashion Week that make us excited, inspired, and happy.