We love summer as much as the next girl, but in the fashion world, the months between June and August are actually our slowest time of year. After all, even shopping addicts like us would choose the beach over a department store once the weather heats up. That being said, there is one exception to this rule that we can always get behind: swimwear.
While the rest of the industry plans their summer vacations, the fashion scene in Miami, the swimwear capital of the world, is hard at work. Their goal? To ensure that no one misses out on a single bikini, one-piece, or monokini leading up to pool season. Using Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) as their platform, breakout designers like Glory Ang and R.R. by Renee meet in Miami Beach to set the swimwear trends for the coming season. Ahead, check out all our favorite swim looks coming out of Miami Fashion Week.