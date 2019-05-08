12 New Swim Brands To Bookmark This Summer

Stepping outside of your swimsuit comfort zone is easier said than done. Once you’ve found your go-to silhouette and brand, they’re your ride-or-dies until the end of time (or the elastic wears out). Every brand approaches swim design differently from their fit down to their fabric quality. So, trying out a new brand is a big bet. But you may discover a new line that trumps all others and becomes your go-to. Thicker fabrics, more compression, fun textures, the opportunities are endless. The swim market is blossoming with shiny new swim brands with innovative fits and sustainable practices.