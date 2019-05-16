7 New Swim Brands To Bookmark This Summer

Stepping outside of your swimsuit comfort zone is easier said than done. Once you’ve found your go-to silhouette and brand, they’re your ride-or-dies until the end of time (or the elastic wears out). Every brand approaches swim design differently from their fit down to their fabric quality. So, trying out a new brand is a big bet. But you may discover a new line that trumps all others and becomes your go-to. Thicker fabrics, more compression, fun textures, the opportunities are endless. The swim market is blossoming with shiny new swim brands with innovative fits and sustainable practices.
The best part? The right swimsuits also double as clothing. One pieces? They're practically bodysuits. Bikini tops? A sporty bra to layer over and under your clothing. Ahead, 12 swimsuit brands you'll want to wear on repeat come summertime.