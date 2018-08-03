The high-waisted bikini is far from new; it's even far from groundbreaking. But where it lacks in originality it makes up for being just about the most universally flattering swimsuit out there. While the beach can take whatever body we give it, a little more coverage never hurt (especially when we're not-so-into sun exposure, or are aiming for a bit more modesty). And the new iterations are far chicer than the two-pieces of the past (sorry, grandma!).
A good high-waisted bikini is a little bit retro, without being too kitschy. Triangle tops, strappy cut-outs, skirted flaps — if you can think it, there's a high-waisted bottom that does it. So, jump on-board the bikini trend that just won't quit (seriously, it's been around since the mid 1900s) and take a page out of Kendall Jenner's style book. Ahead are 13 styles to get you started.