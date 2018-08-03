The high-waisted bikini is far from new; it's even far from groundbreaking. But where it lacks in originality it makes up for being just about the most universally flattering swimsuit out there. While the beach can take whatever body we give it, a little more coverage never hurt (especially when we're not-so-into sun exposure, or are aiming for a bit more modesty). And the new iterations are far chicer than the two-pieces of the past (sorry, grandma!).