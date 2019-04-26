The 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends Of The Year, According To Lyst

Swimsuits are notoriously hard to shop for. Between finding the fit, style, trend, and price point, there are so many factors to consider when nabbing down that perfect suit. While we might pride ourselves on having a PhD in the shopping department, when it comes to swimwear, even we know when to call in the experts. That's where Lyst comes in.
Every year, the global search platform releases a report predicting the biggest swimwear trends of the summer. Comparing the online shopping behavior of more than 5 million shoppers per month, their report is the holy grail for anyone looking to re-up their swimwear collection.
But Lyst's annual report is about more than just bandeau vs. triangle bikinis. The data reveals a lot about how different generations think — and shop. "Gen Z is going all out, unafraid of making loud statements in sexy cutouts, flashy neon colors, glittery bikinis, [and] dangerously high leg cuts," the report reads, while millennials favor "more modest designs." Of these more modest styles, the report calls out sporty long-sleeved swimsuits and swimming shorts as two of this year's on-the-rise silhouettes.
Millennial or not, before you tackle your summer swimsuit search, don't forget to take a look at what the experts over at Lyst have to say about it first. Read on for 5 swimwear trends you'll see everywhere next season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.