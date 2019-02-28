If you've stumbled across a photo (as in, an actual hard-copy photo) of your mother or grandmother at the beach decades ago, they're likely wearing a high-cut swimsuit. Well, along with power shoulders and tiny sunglasses returning from the '80s and '90s is a throwback swim trend: The high-cut one-piece, originally pioneered by designers like Norma Kamali and more recently popularized by brands like Solid & Striped and Mara Hoffman, is one of the most ubiquitous styles this summer.
Of course, there are varying degrees of how high-cut you're willing to go, but with both one and two-piece options, there's one out there for everyone. And if plunging necklines or string-bikinis aren't quite your thing, this may be the perfect new way to show a sexy bit of skin all season long. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite takes on this legs-for-days summer must-have.
