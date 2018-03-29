Well, it’s time to let ourselves take up space unapologetically — and our clothing can help us do just that. This season, we mean that in its most literal sense, because spring and summer's biggest trends are, quite literally, huge. And this presents an opportunity for women to go bold — think: larger-than-life shoulder pads and earrings that brush the collarbone. (Sorry to those who have already lived through the ‘80s, but the decade's most prevalent trends are back.) From the super-wide shoulders and wide-brim hats at Marc Jacobs to the excessively piled-on layers at Balenciaga, the runways this past fashion month helped pave the way for women to go way bigger with their clothing than ever before. And if you feel like they're almost too ridiculous to pull off IRL, that’s when you know you’re doing it right.