The first sign of warm weather is like the light at the end of the cold, freezing tunnel. Suddenly, instead of spending every Friday night bingeing on Netflix under the covers, you can actually hang out outside the house without a care in the world. But there is one thing that we don't love about the arrival of spring: swimsuit shopping — especially when only a handful of brands carry your size.
Fortunately, the fit experts over at Eloquii have an answer to all our swimwear-induced woes. This week, the beloved plus-size retailer dropped a fresh stock of on-trend, size-inclusive swimsuits. Cut-outs, pastels, ruffles, and neons — this swimwear collection features all our favorite trends. And everything is under $85.
So, without further ado, check out our favorites picks from Eloquii's new line of swim, available in sizes 14 to 28.
