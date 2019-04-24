All The Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix This May

Apparently Netflix doesn't want you to have any movie nights this summer. If there was ever a sign that the streaming service thinks we need to get out and enjoy the newly nice weather more, getting rid of The Notebook, Sixteen Candles, and the Jaws franchise is it. Movies comprise almost the entirety of titles leaving the platform this May, and they're pretty much all classics — and yes, I'm including The Boss Baby in that description.
Luckily, the list is not a long one. I don't know how Netflix has the room to keep adding titles while fewer and fewer depart each month, but I'm not going to complain. It's difficult enough knowing starting May 1 I'll have to shell out $2.99 or what have you to rent Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year (which, trust me, I will do often).
The good news? There's still enough time left in April to give these movies (and the five season of Switched At Birth) the re-watch they need before they shuffle their way out. Are you feeling romantic? There's The English Patient. Nostalgic? Godzilla. Hungry? Chocolat. But only for the next few weeks or so.
Ahead are all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix this May.