Netflix Is Premiering 10 More New Treats This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Music Teacher



What is it?: A musical Hindi-language romantic drama.



What is it about?: A rural music teacher named Beni (Manav Kaul), who once had a torrid, passionate romance with student (Amrita Bagchi). Although Beni is still trapped in the hills of his hometown, his ex, Jyotsna Ray, is thriving out in the world. She’s a successful musician and is heading back to Beni’s neighborhood for a massive performance. Can Beni ever truly reconcile with the past?



See or skip?: Save this in your queue for when you’re ready to believe in the musical powers of love.