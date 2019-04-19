Story from TV Shows

Netflix Is Premiering 10 More New Treats This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Ariana Romero
Photo: courtesy of Netflix.
April, your Netpocalypse has arrived. After weeks of mere Netflix content sprinkles, a true flood of new tv shows and movies are here for the weekend.
On Friday, April 19, the streaming service will premiere nine new projects. That means the long-awaited Gina Rodriguez romantic-comedy Someone Great is available for your viewing pleasure. That also means the very viral vulnerability expert Brené Brown has arrived on Netflix with a special on courage. Even To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is about to stretch her vocal range with a very cute anime project.
Then, on Saturday, April 20, the digital giant will ring in 4/20 with marijuana-powered documentary Grass Is Greener. Someone certainly has a sense of humor over there.
Between all of these new series, specials, and films, it’s nearly impossible to know what’s actually worth watching. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. This is the low-down on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
1 of 11

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage



What is it?: A motivation special not unlike a TED Talk.

What is it about?: Watching Dr. Brené Brown, a licensed clinical social worker and viral public speaker, open up about vulnerability, shame, and courage. While those topics may sound heavy, Brown lightens up the mood with humor and her signature Fun Mom At A Crystal Retreat vibes.

Despite the visual similarities between Call To Courage’s production and a stand-up special, you still shouldn't expect wall-to-wall laughs here.

See or skip?: See — but only when you’re really read to look inwards.
2 of 11

Lunatics (Season 1)



What is it?: Infamous Australian comic Chris Lilley’s latest sketch-ish series.

What is it about?: Six lovable weirdos played by Lilley including a 7-foot-3 teen girl, an obnoxious tween boy, and a South African dog psychic. In a very The Office-y turn, Lunatics is filmed like a mockumentary, which takes us deep into its characters’ most personal moments. Like, say, a male real estate agent with a Kardashian-esque arse questioning whether he needs a butt reduction.

See or skip?: A scene between gigantic 18-year-old Becky Douglas and a ceiling fan is more than worth the time investment alone. However, if you can't get over the many questions of cultural appropriation around Lilley, don't worry about skipping this one.
3 of 11

Someone Great



What is it?: Another starring role for Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez.

What is it about?: Rodriguez’s New Yorker Jenny just got her dream job in San Francisco — and her boyfriend of nine years, Nate (Atlanta’s LaKieth Stanfield in full dreamboat mode), breaks up with her over it. Yet, Someone Great isn’t about wallowing. Instead, Jenny hops off the couch and parties with her best friends (Brittany Snow and She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise) before her time in the Big Apple is over.

See or skip?: See. There’s never enough Rodriguez in the world.
4 of 11

Rilakkuma And Kaoru (Season 1)



What is it?: A very adorable anime featuring Lana Condor’s vocal talents.

What is it about?: Letting To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s leading lady branch out a little. Condor voices Kaoru, an adult woman who hates everything to the point where she announces, “My negative aura is showing!” While Kaoru can’t catch a break, her languorous stuffed bear roommate Rilakkuma is the most pleased being around.

A tense human woman and a sweetly lazy toy bear? A classic odd couple situation if we’ve ever heard of one.

See or skip?: See when the Sunday Scaries attack.
5 of 11

Cuckoo (Season 5)



What is it?: A very fast continuation of the Greg Davies-led British comedy (which just premiered its fourth season on Netflix in December).

What is it about?: A dysfunctional British family, now incorporating Andie MacDowell as a guest star. A surprise love triangle between OG star Rachel (Esther Smith), an ex, and his newest love interest is ahead.

See or skip?: Cuckoo is fun to have on in the background, but you can totally skip this one. Even former star Taylor Lautner has left the series behind.
6 of 11

Samantha! (Season 2)



What is it?: A Portuguese-language comedy about whether child stars ever really grow past the “child” stage.

What is it about?: The titular Samantha (Emanuelle Araújo), a 1980s Brazillian superstar, desperately trying to claw her way back into the spotlight. In season 2, Samantha has a very high-profile exposee thrown in her face. Expect many hijinks and schemes to ensue — and a storyline that will remind you of that one time Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) tried to do Broadway.

See or skip?: Samantha is both entertaining and dark, but not the most urgent Netflix show out there. You can skip this one without guilt.
7 of 11

Selection Day (Part 2)



What is it?: A Hindi-language YA drama.

What is it about?: Two Mumbai cricket prodigies (Mohammad Samad and Yash Dholye) with an overbearing father (Rajesh Tailang) attempt to break into the very posh upper echelons of the sport. But, is that even what either of them truly want? Part 2 also promises to dive into queer romance through one of the Kumar brothers.

See or skip?: If you’ve been living for Netflix’s endless stream of YA content give this one a try. Forbidden love? Parental drama? Class tensions? Elite would be proud. However, if you can’t take all the talk about cricket, don’t feel bad for falling off of Selection Day.
8 of 11

Music Teacher



What is it?: A musical Hindi-language romantic drama.

What is it about?: A rural music teacher named Beni (Manav Kaul), who once had a torrid, passionate romance with student (Amrita Bagchi). Although Beni is still trapped in the hills of his hometown, his ex, Jyotsna Ray, is thriving out in the world. She’s a successful musician and is heading back to Beni’s neighborhood for a massive performance. Can Beni ever truly reconcile with the past?

See or skip?: Save this in your queue for when you’re ready to believe in the musical powers of love.
9 of 11

A Fortunate Man



What is it?: A Danish-language historical drama that really loves engineering.

What is it about?: A fortunate 19th century man (Esben Smed), who manages to leapfrog his way into high society through a real knack for engineering. That doesn’t mean Copenhagen’s elite welcomes him with open arms — or wants him dating their most eligible daughters.

See or skip?: You can skip and watch one of Netflix’s wildly bingeable Scandanvian dramas instead like The Rain or the brand-new Quicksand.
10 of 11

Grass Is Greener



Premiere: Saturday, April 20

What is it?: A marijuana-meets-music doc with celebrity appearances.

What is it about?: “Longtime cannabis advocate” Fab 5 Freddy, as he describes himself in Grass’ trailer, makes his directorial debut in a doc all about his favorite mind-altering substance. Unlike other weed docs, Freddy’s project investigates marijuana’s connection to both the history of music and systematic racism in America. Famous pals like Snoop Dogg also appear.

See or skip?: See — 'tis the weed-son, right?
11 of 11

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé



Premiere: Wednesday, April 17

What is it?: Iconic.

What is it about?: Giving you the chance to truly bask in the glory Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has blessed us with. Although Homecoming arrived earlier this week, on April 17, this if your first weekend to really dig into Queen Bey’s artistry. Enjoy.

See or skip?: This isn’t a question!
