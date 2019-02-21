Eye Creams & Lash Extensions Are Just A Few Of Lana Condor's Favorite Things

Saya's tattoos on Deadly Class make her look so badass. Does that make you want tattoos in real life?

"Kind of. I have full sleeves, a chest piece, and full back tattoo on the show, which you haven't seen yet, but it's down to my butt. I don't want a full back tattoo in real life, but there was a moment when I wanted a half-sleeve and then very quickly thought my mom would kill me. Saya's tattoos are just so big. I might get a little tattoo. If I did, the only thing I'd get right now would be my birth name because I'm adopted. My brother has a tattoo on his chest of the date we were adopted. That's sort of something I'd do."