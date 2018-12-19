The past 300-something days have felt not unlike a constant wrestling match where nobody ever wins. Between the unprecedented political climate (at times both disheartening and triumphant) we continue to soldier on through and all the pop-culture drama we've been keeping up with (Cardi, Offset, Khloe, Tristan — everyone — we're looking at y'all), we've been getting tackled left and right with events to reflect on as 2018 comes to a close.
But a comprehensive look at the year's highlight reel wouldn't be complete without reminiscing on the beauty moments that kept group chats everywhere alive: the good, the dramatic, and the very, very blonde. From Meghan Markle's bridal makeup that Americans woke up at 4 a.m. to see, to Beyoncé and Michelle Obama flaunting their natural hair, and lots of haircuts, there were plenty of celebrity looks that kept us — and our phones — buzzing. The most memorable of the year, ahead...