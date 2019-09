Cardi B Rapped About Her Divorce & Reignited An Old Feud This Weekend

The feud was reignited this weekend after Cardi performed at radio station Z100’s annual Jingle Ball concert in New York City. When she sang “Motorsport,” she changed up the lyrics to represent her new post-Offset lifestyle. “I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / ‘We should get divorced,’” she rapped, leaving no subtlety about her meaning. The original lyrics are, of course, “I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / ‘Man, we should sell that porn.’” A fair adjustment to make in her song, all things considered — and song lyrics are way less permanent than love tattoos. She also reportedly lifted her middle finger in the air while rapping about Offest in “Bartier Cardi,” Entertainment Tonight reports.