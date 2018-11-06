Since ending their engagement three weeks ago, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have become experts on how to properly cover up a tattoo you really, really, really don't want anymore. As they both work to get rid of/disguise/erase some of the whopping 16 tattoos they got in honor of one another over the course of they're relationship, they're also showing the world how many options there are when you want to forget a tattoo ever happened.
You could cover it up with a bandage, like Grande did with her finger tattoo at the Wicked anniversary special. You could mask it with a delicate feather tattoo, like Grande did with the "Reborn" tattoo that was once on her left hand. Or, you could cover it up entirely with a thick black design, like Davidson just did for the "H2GKMO" tattoo — which stands for "Honest to god knock me out" — he got with Ariana and her friend Courtney Chipolone earlier this year.
In a picture his friend Ricky Velez shared on his Instagram story, fans could see that where there used to be "H2GKMO" on his left hand, there's now a thick black arrow pointing towards his wrist, which you can see here.
This marks the first time we know for sure that Davidson covered up one of the 10 tattoos he got in honor of Grande during their whirlwind romance. (Though there's a chance that massive "Grande" tattoo he got on his left side is already gone too, as you can see in this picture.)
Before Grande and Davidson announced their split, Davidson turned the Dangerous Woman-inspired bunny mask on his neck into a heart, but that doesn't count in our cover-up count because they were still engaged at the time, and Pete also got the initial "A" next to the heart. But who knows how long that little letter will last now that the two have parted ways...
By the end of this saga, what are the chances that that adorable Piggy Smallz tattoo is the last one standing? We hope they're high.
