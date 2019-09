You could cover it up with a bandage , like Grande did with her finger tattoo at the Wicked anniversary special . You could mask it with a delicate feather tattoo , like Grande did with the "Reborn" tattoo that was once on her left hand. Or, you could cover it up entirely with a thick black design, like Davidson just did for the "H2GKMO" tattoo — which stands for "Honest to god knock me out" — he got with Ariana and her friend Courtney Chipolone earlier this year.