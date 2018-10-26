Everything You Need To Know About Covering Up A Tattoo

Even when we want things to last forever — from marriage to a Drake-approved $1,000 Canada Goose jacket — not everything lasts the test of time. Even things that have been historically considered permanent, like tattoos, are being removed with relative ease in 2018. That is, for those who can afford multiple laser treatments and manage the pain that comes with them. But for those who can't, there's another option: covering it.
Masking a tattoo you hate could mean waking up every day to smooth Dermablend over the ink (props to you if you have the patience), but for many, it means covering it with a fresh tattoo. Turns out, this is a popular option — whether it's an ex-lover's initials or a poorly drawn bowl of fruit.
Roberto Castillo, tattoo artist at New York's Sacred Tattoo, and Curt Montgomery, a Canadian tattoo artist who works with stars like Halsey and Sophie Turner confirm that the cover-up method is legit and quite popular, but often requires a lot more planning and money than someone might think. So, if you find yourself in a similar situation as Pete Davidson, or are simply interested in learning more about covering up an old tattoo, keep clicking.