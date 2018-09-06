Two decades ago, it was our parents' greatest challenge to get us to eat fruit. Now, we can't seem to stay away from the stuff. Sure, Trader Joe's makes it really easy to snack healthy on a budget, but that's not exactly what we're talking about. In fact, the fruit revival in question isn't coming from the grocery store at all. Instead, it's coming straight from the tattoo parlors.
All summer long lemons, apples, and cherries have been everywhere. Urban Decay is launching its own Naked Cherry Palette, and Instagram can't get enough of citrusy nail art. But the hype doesn't stop there. Check your favorite tattoo artists' feeds, and you'll notice that teeny tiny fruit is popping up more often than Chrissy Teigen tweets. (And that's a lot.)
Kelly Thorn, a graphic designer, illustrator, and hand-poke artist, recently told Refinery29 that she's noticed the sudden uptick in fruit imagery. Although she specializes in flash tattoo designs, she's gotten more than a few fruity requests, especially for the inner arm (a personal favorite of ours).
Ready to get your own fruit tattoo? Keep clicking for some major inspiration.