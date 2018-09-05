Urban Decay's Naked Palette Is Dead — But Here Are 18 Others Worth Buying

Two decades ago, Wende Zomnir and Sandy Lerner started what would eventually become one of the most popular beauty brands in the world: Urban Decay. But for a company with humble beginnings (neither Zomnir or Lerner had much experience in product formulation), it's practically a miracle that their company — which started with nail polish and lipsticks — would go on to create what's referred to in certain circles as "the iPhone of makeup." Of course, we're talking about the original Naked Palette.
Fast forward from its 2010 launch and that famous eyeshadow palette is (sadly) being discontinued. We can't help but already feel nostalgic for the neutral, 12-shadow, brown suede product. Luckily, once the Naked Palette is gone for good (it's currently on sale for 50% off until its inventory runs dry) we'll be left with 18 other eyeshadow palettes — yes, 18, including the newest Naked Cherry palette.
Urban Decay may be known for its Naked brainchild, but there have been countless palettes to follow — some so good, they make saying goodbye easy. Ready for an upgrade? We've rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes from Urban Decay, ahead.