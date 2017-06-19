The Founder Of Urban Decay Just Dished Her All-Time Favorite Product

"I always say 'When preparation and opportunity meet, it results in a phenomenon known as luck.' It's all about creating your own luck and preparing yourself in a variety of different ways. I worked at a big ad agency and had been doing a lot of journalism and writing, so when I pitched Urban [Decay] I was ready. Even if you're not in the job that you want to be in, try to get as much training out of that job as you can and find as many ways to immerse yourself in it. When you're ready to follow your passion, having a vision is the first step."