Update: After Gwen Stefani's Twitter-exploding appearance at the Billboard Music Awards last night, interest in her Urban Decay makeup line has skyrocketed. The bad news is the collection was limited-edition, which with Urban Decay usually means it will sell out in a hot second. The good news is you can still get your paws on the pieces (yes, even those lipsticks) — if you know where to look. Click through our slideshow for all the info you need to snap up the remaining stock. Maybe all those nude colors in the collection were Gwen's way of foreshadowing her cosmetics chameleon act.
This article was originally published on January 7, 2016.
Gwen Stefani just can't keep out of the spotlight. In addition to dominating the entertainment-news headlines with her budding romance with Blake Shelton, the "Used to Love You" singer is taking the makeup world by storm...again. Hot on the heels of her exclusive eyeshadow palette for Urban Decay, Stefani has dropped an entire makeup collection with the brand. Featuring a blush palette, brow kit, lip pencils, and — what we're freaking out about the most — a full lipstick lineup, the launches are all quintessentially Gwen.
The brand just sent out a digital mailer to Urban Decay subscribers that offers a sneak peek at the collection and mentions a January 12 launch date. However, when we hit the site this morning, the collection appears to be on sale now, no waiting list required. So check out the highlights on the following slides, and then get thee to UD before it sells out. Which, judging by Stefani and Urban Decay's combined fan base, will probably be, like, tomorrow.