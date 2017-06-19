What To Do If You Couldn't Get Your Hands On Urban Decay's New Naked Palette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
In 2010, Urban Decay's founder Wende Zomnir dropped the first Naked Palette. What she didn't know at the time, however, is that the collection of 12 neutral eye shadows would become a beauty industry phenomenon. It would also go on to inspire an entire collection of Naked products including blushers, bronzers, lipsticks, and nine more palettes.
The latest product to join the Naked family? The Naked Heat Palette, which launched last week and promptly sold out in a whopping 13 hours. The palette's popularity isn't all that surprising given that it features 12 of-the-moment shades. It's an impressive array of burnt orange, terracotta, and rust hues to flatter a wide range of eye colors and skin tones. In fact, the palette is perfect for creating sunset eyes or burnt-orange looks, two makeup trends we've predicted will dominate summer 2017.
Unfortunately, Urban Decay won't be restocking the Naked Heat palette on the brand's site until June 30th. (It'll also be available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty starting July 13.) If you simply cannot wait until then, or if it sells out again, check out the slides ahead to peep five other fiery palettes that'll help fill the void.