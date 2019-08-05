Gigi Hadid Just Wore Summer's Cutest — & Trendiest — Manicure

Whether it's lemon water in the morning or watermelon shots at a Saturday afternoon BBQ, everyone's fruit intake tends to skyrocket during the sweaty summer. Right now, my fridge is looking like a fresh fruit basket, and I've noticed the same trend flooding my Instagram timeline, in the form of fruity nail art, which was recently sported by supermodel Gigi Hadid.
"Fruit nail art is great for those people that want to express themselves in a fresh and colorful way," nail artist Betina Goldstein tells Refinery29. Limes, cherries, oranges, and other fruits are perfect manicure inspiration, whether you're into minimalist designs or full-on finger bling.
With summer still going strong, it's the perfect time to join in on the trend before we're back to darker polish shades (hello, Essie Wicked). If you can't decide which fruit to go for or how to accomplish the trend without it looking childish, we've rounded up inspo from Hadid herself, and our favorite Instagram artists. Ahead, the fruity summer nail-art trend to try now.