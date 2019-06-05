Story from Beauty

The Refreshing Summer Manicure Trend You'll Want To Take A Bite Out Of

Megan Decker
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Whether you usually prefer strawberries or pride yourself on being an apple-a-day kind of person, you have the admit that there's nothing more symbolic of the start of summer than slicing open a ginormous watermelon. Maybe it's the refreshing juice or the bright pink-and-green color combo, but we crave all things watermelon from June through September: cubed in a Tupperware for a day at the beach, paired with feta — and even on our fingernails.
Fittingly, summer's cutest nail-art trend is the watermelon manicure — pink and green with itty-bitty black seeds, paying homage to the fruit of the season. If you want to get on board and bring the fresh vibes to your upcoming BBQ, consider trying watermelon nail art. From a simple accent nail to a whole fruit salad, check out every chic iteration of the watermelon manicure about to blow up on Instagram, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 10
Related Stories
7 Nail Polishes That Are Perfect For Summer
The Best Coral Nail Polish To Buy This Summer
5 Gorgeous Hair-Color Trends Perfect For Summer
2 of 10
As if the neon-pink polish doesn't scream summer on its own, add a green peel down one side and three black seeds popped down the center of each nail.
Advertisement
3 of 10
One part accent, two parts asymmetrical, every part adorable.
4 of 10
Another creative take adds watermelon slices with the rind curved into the cuticle.
5 of 10
Make every nail on theme with an extended almond shape, a pale green base blended into a glossy red tip, and black spots sprinkled over top.
6 of 10
If you look closely, you pick up on the detail of the accent nail and its two-toned green rind.
7 of 10
Advertisement
8 of 10
9 of 10
If you don't want to play favorites, bring the whole fruit salad to the party.
10 of 10
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and inspiration on the Refinery29 Pinterest page — we'll see you there!
Advertisement

More from Nails