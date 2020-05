Every Single Fashion Moment In “Watermelon Sugar”

If there’s one thing Harry Styles wears best , it’s… everything. The public reaction to his nail polish, pearls, and an eyelet collar — all in the matter of one outfit — is proof of that. While in quarantine, we’ve been counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds until the release of his latest music video “Watermelon Sugar,” because there’s nothing to boost a mood like new Harry content. The video did not disappoint; it is, essentially, a fashion thirst trap.