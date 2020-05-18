Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Music Video Has The Sexy Summer Vibes You’re Missing

Harry Styles is not making this whole quarantine thing any easier. While songs like "Watermelon Sugar" from Fine Line are great for keeping our spirits up during lockdown, the new music video is a tribute to the one thing we can't do anymore: touch. In fact, the video begins with: "This video is dedicated to touching." What follows is Styles and a whole gang of pals frolicking sensually on a beach while eating watermelon, running their hands all over each other and absolutely not social distancing. Basically, my summer 2021 mood board.
The video, almost certainly filmed before lockdown, features a sandy Styles stroking a watermelon slice and biting into it, as well as women straddling whole watermelons to really get the point across — it's vaginas. The watermelons are vaginas.
It's safe to say the world was NOT PREPARED for such a sexual video on a such a regular Monday.
But what did you expect from a song with lyrics like "I want your belly and that summer feelin'/Getting washed away in you."
He baaaasically confirmed that the song was about "the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure" when host Zane Lowe asked him straight-up back in November.
"Is that what it's about?" he replied coyly. "I don't know."
But he's not just eating watermelon in quarantine, whatever that means.
"We're just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!” he told BBC Radio 1Xtra Residency back in January. “Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”
