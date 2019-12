The Harry Styles Album Is Wrecking The Internet

The build-up for Styles' new music has been long and difficult for many fans, but small moments of relief came with his release of three singles , "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," and " Lights Out ," as well as a few TV appearances leading up to the drop. And now that it's finally out and Styles' sweet tenor is melting eardrums across the world, fans haven't held back in sharing their excitement on social media. They're basically freaking out. Here are a few of the best reactions.