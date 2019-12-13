Everyone That Harry Styles Has Dated

Long before he ventured out as a solo artist, Harry Styles has been in the limelight. Along with his sweet singing voice, the Brit's boyish charm, lovely locks, and baby blues drew fans to him en mass as a member of One Direction.
But Directioners weren't the only ones who feel for the singer's dreamy aesthetic; he also attracted the attention of a number of high profile celebrities. It's no surprise, then, that Styles has dated several famous women since entering the spotlight, and written dozens of hit songs about many of them. His first studio album was brimming with clues, with songs like "Two Ghosts" and "Only Angel" hinting at some of his most memorable romantic rendezvous.
From his early days of stardom to his reign as the music industry's most hesitant sex symbol, here are the celebrities that Harry Styles has reportedly dated.