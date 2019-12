Everyone That Harry Styles Has Dated

But Directioners weren't the only ones who feel for the singer's dreamy aesthetic; he also attracted the attention of a number of high profile celebrities. It's no surprise, then, that Styles has dated several famous women since entering the spotlight, and written dozens of hit songs about many of them. His first studio album was brimming with clues, with songs like "Two Ghosts" and "Only Angel" hinting at some of his most memorable romantic rendezvous.