Have you ever thought of a celebrity — whether it's your celebrity crush, celebrity best friend, or celebrity foe — and imagined what it would be like to interact with that person IRL? What would you say? What would they say? Would they live up to your expectations? Or would you predict a celebrity couple that would later come true?
A lot of fans do more than just daydream about their brushes with famous people; they literally write detailed stories about them, called fan fiction.
Fan fiction, or just fanfics, are all over Tumblr, WattPad, and ArchiveOfOurOwn.com. The material and story lines are extremely creative, over-the-top, and intense.
And one of the most popular subjects of these fanfic writers is a little band you might have heard of — One Direction. For the unacquainted, One Direction fans go NUTS over imagining what the band members do when they're not on stage. If Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and (the now-removed) Zayn Malik ever read any of these stories, they might freak out. Let's just say they get weird, fast.
Even if you aren't into One Direction, you're gonna want to stick around for the craziest 1D fanfics of all time. It's a wild ride.
And hey, it may even inspire you to write your own.
