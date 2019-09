While we were all wondering who "Becky" was and whether Jay Z actually cheated , one Beyoncé fan, 27-year-old Eric Richardson, took matters into his own hands and wrote The Lemons. And it is a masterpiece.Like most pieces of fan fiction, it gets pretty wild. Superfans of celebrities often invent alternate universes where the writers themselves get to dictate the personal lives and interactions of their favorite stars. Some fanfic achieves fame — ahem, Fifty Shades of Grey — while some lives in obscurity on fan-driven Tumblrs — like the infamous Larry But The Lemons ties in so many celebrity appearances and pop culture references that even though it is grossly exaggerated, it's fun to imagine versions of these scenes actually happening.In the world of Lemons, Beyonce is the HBIC, queen of her household. Celebrities praise her and grovel in her presence left and right. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye West, Ava Duvernay, and even a resurrected Prince make appearances.The piece is written as a dramatic play, complete with details like, "*Beyoncé photogenically rubs the bridge of her nose with her index and thumb.*"In an interview with Fusion , Richardson said that he is already up to part four, and that fans of his hilarious and mildly disturbing version of Beyoncé can expect more Lemons in the future. Richardson also said he chose to portray Bey as the "ultimate boss ass bitch." I'd say mission accomplished.Life gave him Lemonade and he gave us The Lemons. Below, the complete guide to your newest obsession.