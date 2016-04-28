It starts with Beyoncé telling Jay Z that her army of fans is about to annihilate him after watching the premiere of Lemonade on HBO. He is majorly in the dog house and can do no right. Bey also has to deal her famous family, friends, and frenemies constantly stopping by and interrupting her creative process. Oh, and we learn that Prince is hiding out with her for a while cause he isn't really dead. Kanye says he wants to make a visual album on Netflix.Kim and Kanye show up, and Beyoncé is not pleased. She doesn't understand why all these people think they are her friends and that she would actually want to interact with them. Bey has no time for Kim, who just really wants a selfie with "Cookie from Empire." Kim also brings over a lemon pound cake.