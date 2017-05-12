Story from Music

Who Is Harry Styles Singing About? An Investigation

Elena Nicolaou
As it turns out, Harry Styles is a veritable rock star. The One Directioner's self-titled solo album, which dropped May 12, raises many important questions. With this pastiche of '70s-inspired rock, is Styles trying to become Pink Floyd or The Rolling Stones? What does it say about me that I’m crazy about every track? Most importantly, who is Styles singing about in each of these songs?
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles described his first solo album as a dedication to an ex-girlfriend. Styles is “tipping a hat to [their] time together.” Continuing the metaphor, he said, "Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap...and hope they know it's just for them.” With this insight, Styles effectively gives us permission to read as deeply into his lyrics as we'd like.
Here’s our track-by-track analysis of Harry Styles' love songs.
