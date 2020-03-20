Harry Styles Is Learning Italian & Sign Language During Quarantine

Rather than spending his time in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic watching Gilmore Girls and eating white cheddar popcorn (like me), Harry Styles is bettering his mind. He told BBC Radio 1Xtra Residency on Wednesday that he's taken up learning both sign language and Italian, amongst other activities, while couped up with friends.
“It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod,” he explained, having hopped on the celebrity trend of quarantining with friends. “It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!”
Classic! However, if you need inspiration to be a bit more productive with your time, let Styles be your guide.
“Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right?" he said. "We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”
With Italy being one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, let's hope this means he plans on touring there first after this worldwide struggle is over.
Until then, you can pass time with Styles' quarantine playlist. He's been listening to songs like Mac Miller's "Blue World.”
"I was also listening to 'Everyone Loves the Sunshine' by Roy Ayers — always a good one for any positive feeling," he said.
Also a good one for any positive feeling? Harry Styles. Or, as they say in Italy: Harry Styles.
