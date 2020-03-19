A Guide To All The Celebrity Crews In Quarantine Together

For most people, being in quarantine means going stir-crazy alone in your house or apartment. If you're lucky, you've posted up with your whole family. And if you're really lucky, then you're a celebrity who is in a house of other celebrities.
Thanks to social media, we can get a peek into how the rest of the world is dealing with social distancing. A few celebrity friend groups have taken to joining forces and quarantining together, which is safe as long as they do it for the recommended two weeks. If they're going to turn the coronavirus into one big slumber party, the least they can do is broadcast it to us. Happily, they are.
Even when they're alone, celebrities are using social distancing as an opportunity to live stream and keep us entertained. Groups of celebrities, like Cara Delevignge and Ashley Benson and Bach-lebrities like Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, have gotten in on the fun. They're sharing videos of themselves dancing, singing, performing skits, and somehow managing to give me FOMO even though we're all stuck in our homes. Tucked into spare bedrooms and living out of suitcases, I assume, these celebrities have joined forces to make quarantine just a little bit more entertaining for all of us.
Tommy Dorfman, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevignge & Margaret Qualley
Once you've accepted that this friend group — which includes not one but two Pete Davidson exes, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley — is a thing, you can dive right into their content. Most of their antics are documented on Tommy Dorfman's TikTok, and include a lot of cute Cara and Ashley couple moments, even if they happen in the midst of everyone's slow sink into insanity.
@tommy.dorfman
LEAN WIT IT @ashleybenson @carajocelyndelevingne ##kaiagerber @haileybieber @justinbieber ##danceoff ##justinbieber ##caradelevingne♬ 2livesounds - 2live.d
Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown & Friends
What started as a Florida vacation for friends and family seems to have taken a turn for the awkward. It was one thing when exes Tyler and Hannah were seen out and about spending time together, but now they're totally on lockdown. Tyler, Hannah, upcoming Bachelorette contestant Matt James, Cameron's brother Ryan Cameron, Kate Dooley, and Olivia Faria make up what they're calling the Quarantine Crew, which now has its own dedicated account on TikTok.
Lady Gaga & Her Boyfriend
Not quite a "crew" but still a big move for a couple who just went public, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are Instagramming from their quarantine love nest, encouraging fans to stay safe and stay home.
View this post on Instagram
Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️
