Pete Davidson & Margaret Qualley Have Gone Back To Not Dating

Although short-lived, this relationship was more private for Davidson. He spent the past year or so somewhat reluctantly in the spotlight after his public engagement and breakup with Ariana Grande, and a subsequent fling with Kate Beckinsale . The relationships were so prominent that Davidson even joked about his dating history on SNL . This time around, Davidson and Qualley only made one public appearance . Davidson was absent from the first few episodes of the sketch show's new season but returned on Saturday. However, he likely won't be spilling any tea about this relationship on Weekend Update.